RAW: Farmers blocking Canada-U.S. border at Coutts, Alberta

Kian Simone was reporting live from the scene at Coutts.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 08, 2022

Rebel News reporter Kian Simone was reporting live in Coutts, Alberta where farmers, in solidarity with the ongoing trucker protest taking place at the major border crossing between Alberta and the United States had moved in with heavy equipment and tractors to completely obstruct the border with Montana.

Alberta Canada Convoy Reports Freedom Truckers
