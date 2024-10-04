RCMP admits PS752 families still facing threats from Iran's transnational repression

The Canadian Press / Christopher Katsarov

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

During testimony at Thursday's Foreign Interference Commission, RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mark Flynn confirmed that the families of PS752 victims continue to be targeted by Iranian threats and intimidation. This disclosure came as Flynn was questioned about the RCMP's handling of transnational repression linked to the Iranian regime.

RCMP confirms Iran targeting PS752 families, in Canada and abroad:



Deputy RCMP Commissioner Mark Flynn: We are still today seeing threats and intimidation that is targeting the family members of the PS752 victims. pic.twitter.com/O8Mfqrqbzu — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 4, 2024

When asked about the RCMP's "layered approach" in protecting the families of the victims, Flynn was clear that the threat has not subsided. “We are still today seeing threats and intimidation that is targeting the family members of the PS752 victims,” he stated.

Flynn described the RCMP’s strategy, explaining the RCMP’s Federal Policing National Security Unit coordinated efforts with domestic and international intelligence partners, as well as local police forces in the areas where families live.

On January 8, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was shot down by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shortly after taking off from the Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport. All 176 people onboard lost their lives, including 55 Canadians and another 30 permanent residents.

Relatives of some of those killed have filed complaints against former RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki over her decision not to launch a criminal investigation into the mass murder.

Now, a national security watchdog, National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA), is expected to determine if Lucki and her police force acted appropriately, according to the complainants' lawyer, Ram Joubin.