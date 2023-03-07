RCMP arrested two young Albertans for role in multiple church fires

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

Alberta RCMP has charged two suspects for their role in multiple church fires across the municipalities of Ponoka, Bashaw and Wetaskiwin.

Since January, local RCMP have responded to "multiple reports of vandalism to area churches…with churches being the target of mischief."

According to an RCMP statement, the mischief ranged from a rock through a window to entry being gained and significant damage to the interior.

The three RCMP detachments joined forces and shared information on the files, as they believed that some or all of the incidents involved the same suspects.

WATCH: Rebel reporter @DreaHumphrey spoke about the implications of the widespread misleading narrative, including the burning or vandalization of almost 70 churches, which were either ignored or justified by the government and mainstream media.



MORE: https://t.co/bUB0A5yZb4 pic.twitter.com/oW81jpbL4Q — Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) September 19, 2022

Bashaw RCMP received a report on February 13 that St. Michaels Hungarian Church had burned down. Officers arrived on the scene to discover the church was a total loss.

On February 14, two suspects turned themselves into Bashaw RCMP.

Residents identified the individuals during a community meeting.

Cameron Moses Wright, 18, of Ponoka County and a young offender who cannot be named, faces arson charges, 13 counts of mischief and ten counts of breaking and entering.

RCMP released both offenders, with the unnamed minor set to appear in court on April 11 and Wright in Stettler on April 13.

"At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that these crimes were politically or ideologically motivated," said the RCMP.

However, these aren't the only church fires Alberta RCMP has responded to recently.

Fort St. John RCMP are investigating an overnight church fire in northern British Columbia that engulfed the entire structure but left no one injured.https://t.co/yj1FDDKgj4 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 18, 2023

Okotoks RCMP continue investigating a suspected arson that nearly got out of hand in the town and could have decimated a local church.

Local law enforcement received word of a fire at Okotoks Alliance Church early on February 5. The building's basement suffered damage, but the fire department quickly extinguished the blaze.

"[I] started getting phone calls, and the fire trucks were here by the time we [arrived]. They had responded quickly to discover that the windows at the rear of the building had been smashed through, accelerants had been spread, and a fire lit," said its lead pastor Terry Lee.

He added the perpetrators ignited a blaze in one of the children's ministry rooms on the church's lower level. Emergency responders found abandoned gasoline tanks outside the building.

"[We located at the scene a] broken basement window and a plastic cap for a jerry can [that] suggested the fire was intentional," said the RCMP in a statement.

Okotoks RCMP and the Foothills County Fire Department said their investigation into the alleged arson remains ongoing.

The fire which claimed St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hay Lakes Alberta was found to be intentionally started. https://t.co/9bvWBkNbLM — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 6, 2023

In January, another blaze hit a local Hay Lakes church that law enforcement declared an arson in the burning down of St. Joseph Lutheran Church.

Camrose RCMP and the Hay Lakes Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire on Highway 623 at approximately 11:30 pm on New Year's Eve.

That investigation also remains ongoing.