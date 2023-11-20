RCMP sidearm 'gender-based analysis' survey plagued by biological differences

E-transfer (Canada):

A gender-based analysis of RCMP firearms usage reveals vast differences between men and women in shooting abilities, an access to information request shows. More than half of female officers failed the Annual Firearms Qualification test at least once during their career, compared to less than a quarter of males.

The data was found in documents relating to the "comprehensive, multi-year, Gender-based Analysis Plus (GBA+) project that aimed to evaluate the RCMP's standard issued pistol (the Smith and Wesson 5946 [S&W]) in light of the Government of Canada's Diversity and Inclusion Priority (Status of Women Canada, 2017)."

Public Safety Canada held the documents back for five years before disclosing them to Rebel News.

The RCMP undertook the study as part of efforts to replace the Smith and Wesson 5946 after finding that female members were disproportionately flunking firearms proficiency tests.

The findings were studied by both academics and two RCMP bureaucrats. According to the records, in a finding that may stun feminists and trans-rights activists, women are not as strong as men:

The first study examined member-involved shooting incidents across 12 years and found that compared to male officers, females demonstrated a lower hit rate (HR), although this difference was non-significant. A variety of other factors, such as lighting and distance from the subject, also had an effect on HR. Overall, the findings suggested that various features impact shooting accuracy, potentially affecting officer and public safety. In order to better understand the factors influencing shooting ability, a second study was conducted examining officer performance on the Annual Firearms Qualification (AFQ). Analysis of divisional AFQ data revealed that during their career, more than half (58.9%) of all female officers failed the AFQ at least once, whereas less than a quarter (23.8%) of males failed. The findings suggested that differences in shooting ability relate to gender, potentially putting females at a disadvantage. A follow-up study was conducted to more closely examine the reasons for failing the AFQ and to determine whether or not the problems identified truly varied as a function of gender and/or anthropometric characteristics. Basic Firearm Instructors (BFJs) reported several differences between males and females, suggesting that females were more likely to experience issues with pacing. shot/recoil anticipation, mid-ranging, and fatigue in comparison to males. Approximately 118 members volunteered to have their grip strength measured prior to completing their AFQ examination. Analyses indicated that approximately 21.9% of females failed the AFQ, while 8.1 % of males failed the test. Further analyses suggested that there was a significant difference between male and female members' grip strength, such that males demonstrated significantly higher grip strength scores relative to females. The findings were critical as they indicated what specifically (i.e., grip strength), was contributing to the lower scores by female members. A study was thus conducted to determine which features (e.g., trigger pull), if any, might mitigate the effect of grip strength and be best suited to the varying demographics of the RCMP.

The RCMP is on a drive to recruit more female members into its ranks, up to 30% from the current 22% rate.

The Gender-Based Analysis+ is a whole-of-government program imposed by the Trudeau Liberals to examine all procurements, policies and projects through the lens of the intersection of sex and gender.

