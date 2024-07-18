RCMP investigations into foreign interference have grown sixfold, says commissioner

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Investigations into foreign meddling have grown sixfold, reads a briefing for RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme. Suspicious activity included alleged criminality by Chinese agents targeting MPs.

“Has this number grown in comparison to previous years?” asked a March 21 Briefing Binder for the Commissioner. “From 2018 to 2022 the RCMP experienced an increase of 468 percent in its foreign actor interference related occurrences,” it said.

Foreign interference investigations rose from 32 to 182 during this period, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. “The growth continued steadily through last year,” said Briefing Binder.

The document followed 2023 RCMP testimony at the House affairs committee where MPs learned that leads on Chinese meddling came from media and politicians. “We found out about it through the committee here and through the media,” testified Deputy Commissioner Mark Flynn.

RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme tells the Foreign Interference Commission he was getting an intense flow of information during the last two election periods, yet, in further testimony, he admits to getting no reports about PRC meddling in Kenny Chiu's riding, in Han Dong's… pic.twitter.com/aUjCMOKFH9 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 4, 2024

MPs expressed alarm. “Were you generally aware that Beijing diplomats were targeting MPs?” asked Conservative MP Michael Cooper. “We were not aware of specific targeting,” replied Deputy Flynn.

Anonymous intelligence officials earlier claimed China worked to defeat “hostile” Conservative MPs in the 2019 and 2021 general elections.

New Democrat MP Rachel Blaney called out the Mounties for their alleged lackadaisical approach. “We have multiple MPs who were targeted and they just didn’t know,” said Blaney. “That’s concerning.”

Ongoing RCMP investigations include suspicious activity by foreign agents targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong and New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan.

An undisclosed number of foreign meddling investigations targeted Chinese agents, confirmed Briefing Binder. Each involved suspected criminality, but did not elaborate.

RCMP call out for tips to aid foreign interference probe

The RCMP requested tips from the public July 8 to aid their criminal probe into “overseas police service centres.” China allegedly operated at least seven centres in Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area and Montréal.

The Mounties targeted alleged criminals victimizing Québec residents of Chinese ancestry, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. They received on average 120 tips a day.

The appeal follows April 4 testimony at the Commission on Foreign Interference where Commissioner Duheme confirmed investigations into the recent elections. “We received information that prompted us to open an investigation,” he testified.

“Foreign states including the People’s Republic of China attempt to advance their political, economic and security interests to the detriment of Canada’s,” said Briefing Binder. It notes “state-backed harassment” and “intimidation of individuals” are the most common threats.

“Foreign interference also targets Canada’s economic interests,” the document said, including the theft of intellectual property and critical infrastructure.

RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme tells the Foreign Interference Commission:



"The RCMP did not have any foreign interference election criminal investigation during [Canadian elections] 43 and 44." pic.twitter.com/QzzZcmINvA — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 4, 2024

The Special Committee on Canada-China Relations confirmed last November 28 the RCMP probe remains ongoing. No arrests were made at the time.

A 2023 report tabled by the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations, alleges these facilities collect intelligence, harass, and intimidate China’s critics within diaspora communities.

“The Chinese Communist Party portrays the overseas police service stations as facilities providing administrative and consular services,” said the report, Chinese Communist Party’s Overseas Police Service Stations.

A Public Safety memo confirmed Chinese proxies harassed university students “to stifle criticism, infiltrate foreign political parties, diaspora communities, universities and multinational corporations.” The Chinese embassy has repeatedly denied those claims.

According to a heavily redacted intelligence report, security officials have been aware of Chinese interference for nearly four decades.