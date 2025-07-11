RCMP secretly bans popular sport shooting rifle

The Sterling Arms R9 MK1, a semi-automatic nine-millimetre rifle, had been classified in the RCMP's Firearms Reference Table (FRT) as prohibited. The FRT is a database used by RCMP to determine a firearm's legal status.

The RCMP banned the R9 MK1, including sub-models 198846-1 and 198846-2, effective July 6, as first reported by the Western Standard. This significantly impacts law-abiding Canadians, especially sport shooters.

The RCMP's prohibition of a Calgary-based rifle has left the makers shaking their heads, having designed the firearm to be in compliance with current laws.

RCMP's Sunday Secret Prohibition



"Right now, I'm all riled up, because I get very frustrated. I've been in the industry now for like 28 years," said J.R. Cox, head of Sterling Arms International. "It's these rulings that, to me, completely devalue and delegitimize the RCMP technical identification team."

Cox stated the black, boxy semi-automatic pistol carbine, though intimidating in appearance, is designed for pistol ammunition. It's popular in sporting competitions, offering accuracy without excessive power.

“We finally thought we had a winner… that we wouldn't have any issues with,” Cox told CBC, adding: “We submitted a sample… back in July of last year, to get a [FRT] number for it.”

The RCMP banned the Sterling Arms R9 MK1 as “a variant of a prohibited firearm” following a technical inspection and FRT publication.

“ … a determination of the classification of the firearm was made according to the relevant sections of the Criminal Code and the regulations," reads a CBC statement.

Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the new Liberal gun ban isn't an attack on legal firearms owners, and that the RCMP "have the ability to determine which firearms are designed for military purposes" and which are "reasonable firearms for hunters."

The reclassification of the firearm means owners can no longer use it at the range or in the field.

The Canadian Shooting Sports Association states this was "the last remaining pistol-calibre carbine still eligible for competitive use in Canada."

Sale or transfer of either sub-model is strictly prohibited under threat of prosecution. Strict storage and transport rules now apply to owners, effective immediately.

"To most Canadians, that name may mean nothing,” the association wrote on social media. “But to those who compete — those who spend thousands of dollars, countless hours, and travel to represent Canada and participate in organized sport shooting — it means everything."

Government officials earlier clarified that 19,000 models of non-restricted firearms for hunting and sport shooting are still available in Canada. Estimates of affected firearms could exceed 518,000, according to Blacklock’s.

Liberals continue attack on law-abiding gun owners while letting criminals off the hook



As violent crime runs rampant across Canada, the Liberals unveiled a new ban on nearly 200 varieties of firearms commonly used by hunters and sport shooters.



As violent crime runs rampant across Canada, the Liberals unveiled a new ban on nearly 200 varieties of firearms commonly used by hunters and sport shooters.

Prime Minister Carney earlier vowed to enact a "buyback" program for prohibited firearms and have the RCMP classify new models. It remains unclear if the federal government will include the R9 MK1 carbine in its gun ban.

A 2023 Public Safety report found most legal gun owners believe federal firearm confiscation is wasteful and fails to address illicit gun crime, which they link to gangs and organized crime.

The RCMP union also stated that gun bans are ineffective in reducing violence and divert resources from addressing the criminal use of illegal firearms.

Phase one, targeting businesses, will see confiscation this fall. Canada Post can now transport and store prohibited firearms.

On May 1, 2020, Ottawa initiated a significant firearm confiscation program, initially banning around 1,500 models. This ban has since expanded to roughly 2,500 firearm models, plus many parts and accessories, impacting licensed gun owners and businesses.