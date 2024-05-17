RCMP seeking 'new tools' to punish people who criticize politicians

'I thought this was about violence and protecting the lives of MPs — it's just about 'invective,'' said Ezra Levant.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 17, 2024
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme's push for a new law that would target those who 'threaten' politicians.

Despite his acknowledgment that harsh criticism of politicians often doesn't meet the criminal threshold for uttering a threat, Duheme is seeking new tools to prevent politicians from feeling insecure in their jobs.

As reported by the CBC, Duheme said, "But are there other tools that we can use? Is there anything else that we could add to the Criminal Code that ... can address the situation?"

News Analysis
