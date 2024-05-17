RCMP seeking 'new tools' to punish people who criticize politicians

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme's push for a new law that would target those who 'threaten' politicians.

Despite his acknowledgment that harsh criticism of politicians often doesn't meet the criminal threshold for uttering a threat, Duheme is seeking new tools to prevent politicians from feeling insecure in their jobs.

As reported by the CBC, Duheme said, "But are there other tools that we can use? Is there anything else that we could add to the Criminal Code that ... can address the situation?"

Speaking about the kind of criticism the RCMP is seeking to more broadly target, Ezra said, "So they're not threats. Not under the Criminal Code. They're not crimes."

"I read to you three sections including harassment which is pretty broad. I mean there's a lot of power in the laws I just read to you. But Trudeau's hand-picked top cop, he's not interested in that," he added.

"He wants something more. And weirdly, he's lobbying Parliament for that. Is that his job to have non-crimes added to his to-do list?"

Ezra went on to say, "So Canada's head of the RCMP, hand-picked by Trudeau is saying 'free speech, but.' But you have to criticize your politicians in a 'civil' way. It has to be done in a non-violent way I agree with that, but a civil way, as in we have to be polite, we have to have the right tone, is that a new rule that a cop with a gun is going to enforce? Really?"

The push comes as a recent intelligence report claims that 'threats' against politicians are becoming "increasingly normalized" and are originating from "misinformation," according to the CBC.