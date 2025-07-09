RCMP spokeswoman declares 'traditional values' a warning sign of 'radicalization'

RCMP Staff Sergeant Camille Habel declared "traditional values" to be a warning sign of "radicalization" in a recent CBC interview on the topic of extremism in the Canadian Armed Forces.

"If someone you know… believed in equal gender rights but all of a sudden are leaning towards traditional values… that might be a sign that they're becoming more extremist," said Habel. "But we also have to remember that having the most extremist views is perfectly legal in Canada and that it's only acting with violence… that becomes a criminal offence."

On today's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed the RCMP leadership's concerning understanding of extremism.

"Let's say you went to church, you all of a sudden have found the Lord, and now you think there are pink jobs and blue jobs, and mom's place is best with the children, and Dad's place is best being the hunter-gatherer, i.e., out in the workforce," said Sheila. "You have just found yourself to be an RCMP-labelled radical."

"Could you imagine being one of the normal RCMP officers and hearing this out of your institution, the institution that's supposed to uphold and represent you?" asked Lise. "Nothing has shown the institutional degradation of the RCMP quite like this woman."

"And what does this do for young men and women, quite frankly, who are considering a career in law enforcement, and then they see this, and they're like, 'Wait, but I go to church… I guess this institution is for just crazy people,'" Sheila pointed out. "And so now… it will be the institution of the RCMP abandoned to the lunatics, because all the normals are like, 'You know what? Maybe not. This is not for me.'"