RCMP surveils Trudeau during meeting with alleged Chinese narco

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met privately with an organized crime suspect, according to a scathing report by the Globe and Mail. He met with Paul King Jin and a massive transnational crime syndicate in closed-door meetings between late 2015 and early 2017, sources claim.

The Bureau confirmed RCMP surveillance placed Trudeau, Jin, and a Chinese army veteran with ties to Beijing in a meeting near Vancouver International Airport, during that period.

Rebel News attempted to reach the RCMP for clarification on their surveillance but did not receive a response at the time of writing.

Jin, the organized crime suspect, allegedly laundered money across the Americas, and has been subject to multiple failed investigations in British Columbia on ties between drug trafficking, real estate, and underground casinos.

Court documents reveal that Paul King Jin, after being banned from British Columbia casinos, moved his operations to illegal gaming houses. This illegal operation generated over $32 million in just four months in 2015.

His exclusive establishment operates out of a luxury Richmond mansion, reportedly charging high-rollers a $100,000 membership fee. Underground casinos became a key part of the cash-based network that fuelled drug trafficking in North America, reported The Bureau.

Jin also has alleged ties to China’s Ministry of Public Security and clandestine Chinese police stations in the province under RCMP investigation. The Globe noted the veteran frequents social gatherings with Chinese diplomats, which reinforces national security concerns.

“Asian organized crime is running amok. Foreign actor interference is getting really established,” said their police source, who notes his activities extend well beyond Canada.

Investigations into Jin by both the RCMP and U.S. agencies have revealed the expansive reach of Chinese crime networks from Vancouver to Mexico, Panama, and beyond.

“How it works is the current government welcomes any contributions from the motherland,” they said. “What does this have to do with Asian organized crime in Canada? There's a trade connection now from … Latin America and the Caribbean to Canadian Asian organized crime commodity trades, primarily via the Maritimes,” multiple sources told The Bureau.

Jin and other high-level Canadian Triad associates have been traveling extensively to Panama and other Latin American jurisdictions, suggesting connections to international criminal networks.

Intelligence reports indicate that these trips align with collaborations between Canadian Triads and Mexican cartel operatives. These collaborations facilitate the trafficking of narcotics, money laundering and commodity smuggling into the United States.

Jin's travel itinerary thus raised concerns among international law enforcement, having flown from Vancouver to Toronto, then to Mexico City, Colombia, and finally Panama. Discrepancies in his travel documents, including an alternate identity, were discovered by Panamanian customs upon his arrival. He was promptly deported back to Canada.

“So Panama punted him and sent him back exactly the same route, and we caught wind of this because of the liaison office down in Bogota,” said one source. “And they let us know, and locally, the CBSA guys let the Toronto guys know because that's where he would clear Canada Customs coming back. So they were like, ‘Okay, this is worthy of an interview.’ And they put a flag in the system and everything else.”

Ultimately, nobody interviewed Jin on his return to Vancouver. “It just shows you the brokenness of our own system, that we can't even get a key guy like that consistently checked and stopped, and he's traveling under false papers.”

U.S. agencies were concerned about Canada's failure to prosecute Jin and disrupt criminal networks after the collapse of the E-Pirate investigation, which was Canada's largest-ever probe into money laundering. The investigation fell apart after cooperating witnesses were exposed, with some murdered abroad.

Colombian news outlets reported that Richard Yen Fat Chiu, a Chinese Triad narcotics trafficker targeted by E-Pirate surveillance, was discovered stabbed and burned to death near the Venezuelan border on June 20, 2019.

Repeated efforts to reach Jin for comment through his lawyer were unsuccessful, reported The Bureau, who confirmed massive failures in policing from sources with knowledge of crucial intelligence pertaining to Chinese crime syndicates.

The lack of legal reforms or policy changes in the province was the result of a review launched by then-B.C. attorney general David Eby. The review itself was prompted by the collapse of E-Pirate and the subsequent failures of Canadian law enforcement.

The RCMP also failed to prosecute members of Sam Gor, a massive transnational crime syndicate, despite receiving ample intelligence from their U.S. counterparts.