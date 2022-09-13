REACTIONS: Bill Gates talks editing human DNA

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Have you heard COVID-19 vaccines can modify your genetic material? It's a topic that some portion of people will swear is true, while others will point to fact-checking websites as definitive proof this isn't the case.

Regardless of the COVID-19 vaccine, when it comes to modifying DNA, Microsoft founder Bill Gates is at the forefront of this technology. In a video published on his Gates Notes blog, the billionaire explained how technology can be used to alter genetic makeups.

Alexa Lavoie and Nat Biase shared their adverse reactions to Gates' words on a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream.

Never miss when Rebel News is live — sign up and get notified!