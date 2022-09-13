REACTIONS: Bill Gates talks editing human DNA

Bill Gates recently discussed how technology being used to try to decease mosquito populations could one day be used to modify human genetics.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 13, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

Have you heard COVID-19 vaccines can modify your genetic material? It's a topic that some portion of people will swear is true, while others will point to fact-checking websites as definitive proof this isn't the case.

Regardless of the COVID-19 vaccine, when it comes to modifying DNA, Microsoft founder Bill Gates is at the forefront of this technology. In a video published on his Gates Notes blog, the billionaire explained how technology can be used to alter genetic makeups.

Alexa Lavoie and Nat Biase shared their adverse reactions to Gates' words on a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream.

Never miss when Rebel News is live — sign up and get notified!

Technology Health & Medical Bill Gates News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.