REACTIONS: Do Ottawa residents approve of Justin Trudeau?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

During my coverage of the Dutch farmers' convoy in Ottawa, I took the opportunity to ask people what they think of our Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

As you may have noticed, his new haircut and his numerous posts on social networks seem to be more of an election campaign than a "summer tour."

The Toronto Sun even mentioned in an article entitled: "Why Trudeau might be eyeing an early election this fall," that there might be an opening for an election this fall.

Is the deal with Jagmeet Singh not working out after all? I wanted to know what people in Ottawa think of him, here is the full story.