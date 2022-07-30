REACTIONS: Do Ottawa residents approve of Justin Trudeau?
Rebel News took to the streets of Ottawa to hear what residents had to say about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 'I think he's underqualified and been in there too long,' said one resident.
During my coverage of the Dutch farmers' convoy in Ottawa, I took the opportunity to ask people what they think of our Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
As you may have noticed, his new haircut and his numerous posts on social networks seem to be more of an election campaign than a "summer tour."
The Toronto Sun even mentioned in an article entitled: "Why Trudeau might be eyeing an early election this fall," that there might be an opening for an election this fall.
Is the deal with Jagmeet Singh not working out after all? I wanted to know what people in Ottawa think of him, here is the full story.
