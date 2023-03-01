REACTIONS: Trudeau responds to damning allegations surrounding Chinese election interference
Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss Justin Trudeau's response to allegations that he dismissed evidence from CSIS which claimed that Liberal MP Han Dong is a witting participant in Chinese election interference efforts.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently embroiled in yet another scandal. This one revolves around his alleged involvement in concealing or dismissing information from CSIS that claimed the current MP for Don Valley North, Han Dong, is a witting asset for the Chinese Communist Party.
Trudeau publicly responded to these allegations by insinuating that anyone who claims that MP Han Dong has loyalties to a country other than Canada is a racist.
PM Trudeau says questioning if his Liberal MP Han Dong, was helped by China to get elected, is racist. Plays down the CSIS leaks that say otherwise.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 27, 2023
"democracy needs to be protected in an abstract way" pic.twitter.com/UHIaVdFO6x
Rebel News' journalists Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini examined the prime minister's response in-depth during yesterday's livestream which you can watch at the top of this report.
A recent report in the Globe and Mail also claims that the Chinese Communist Party sought to influence Prime Minister Trudeau after he became the Liberal Party's leader in 2013 by donating $1 million to the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation.
Ezra Levant chimed in on the subject during his most recent show:
