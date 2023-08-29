Rebel Down Under: Fighting for free speech in Australia & New Zealand

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

This week, Ezra Levant has been visiting the Land Down Under, touring New Zealand and Australia alongside Rebel News' Australia correspondent, Avi Yemini.

The pair have been promoting Avi's new book, A Rebel From The Start, with a stop touching down in New Zealand after Avi was previously denied entry to the country.

Last night on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra explained what compelled him to take the trip from Canada to Australia and New Zealand and discussed an interesting person he met while there.

On why he travelled to the other side of the world, Ezra said:

Although I was coming in personal solidarity with Avi...I also wanted to see a little bit about what New Zealand was like. Like you I'm sure, I've been fascinated by it. It's a political oddity sometimes. It's a small country, only about 5 million people. In some ways, it's a laboratory of political ideas. There was a point in time it was held up as the free market, low taxes, low debt exemplar.

On Brian Tamaki, a Maori religious leader in New Zealand who also heads the Freedoms New Zealand party, and who played host to Avi Yemini's book tour after a venue caved to cancel culture: