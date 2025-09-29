Rebel News' 10th birthday bash heads to Toronto — get your tickets now!

Calling all Rebel News fans in Toronto! Rebel News is celebrating 10 years of fearless journalism with our 10th Birthday Bash — and you’re invited to join us!

Last week, hundreds of Rebel fans packed our Calgary party for an unforgettable night of music, food, and fun.

Now, it’s Toronto’s turn. Join us on Thursday, October 16 at 6 p.m., near Black Creek and Lawrence, for a night you won’t forget.

Expect a lively evening with Rebel News journalists and crew — past and present. Live music, great entertainment, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and of course… a birthday cake!

Plus, it’s a Rebel reunion with familiar faces from Rebel’s past, a fun photo booth with keepsakes — and a full-on celebration of free speech, independent media, and the community that made it all possible.

Ezra and I will be there, along with Tamara Ugolini, Drea Humphrey flying in from Vancouver, Sheila Gunn Reid from Edmonton, and Alexa Lavoie driving in from Montreal. The whole Rebel team under one roof.

We’ll also be holding a silent auction — including private lunches with me, Ezra and Alexa.

This isn’t just a party. It’s a celebration of what we’ve built together — 10 years of telling the other side of the story, and standing up for freedom.

Tickets are going fast — grab yours now at HappyBirthdayRebel.com before early bird pricing ends at midnight on Friday, October 3rd!

And if you want the ultimate Rebel experience, get a VIP ticket — that includes dinner with Rebel journalists before the party. Space is limited, so secure your spot now! We’ll see you there, Toronto!