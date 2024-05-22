WATCH: Rebel News Australia prepares to launch new studio

E-transfer (Canada):

I'm thrilled to announce that our new studio project is nearing completion, with just one week to go. This ambitious project is set to transform how we deliver news and engage with our audience.

For months, we have been working tirelessly to turn an empty shell into a state-of-the-art studio. From soundproofing and acoustics to installing cutting-edge equipment, each step has brought us closer to our goal. Today, I am excited to share that we are 90% of the way through setting up the studio.

However, we still need your support to fully fund this project. At the time of this report, we are 62% of the way to our goal, and every contribution is crucial to ensuring we can complete this final stretch.

I want to thank everyone who has already donated or sent encouraging messages. Your support means the world to us.

The new studio is more than just a physical space; it is a platform for independent journalism that challenges the mainstream media and amplifies voices that often go unheard.

With advanced cameras, professional lighting, and top-tier sound equipment, we are setting a new standard for media production.

The timing of this project is perfect. As we prepare for upcoming panel discussions, podcasts, and special video events, having a professional setting is essential.

Our new studio will enable us to provide in-depth analysis and coverage, particularly as we approach the next election and continue to highlight issues of government overreach and other critical matters.

You can use the donation form on this page to contribute, every dollar brings us closer to completing this exciting chapter in Rebel News Australia's story. Your support will help us create a permanent home for independent journalism in Australia.

Additionally, we are offering a unique opportunity for supporters to leave a lasting mark on our new studio. By contributing to our symbolic bricks, foundation stones, or even securing naming rights, you can be an integral part of our mission.