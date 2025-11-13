Rebel News set to expose global 'climate leaders' at UN conference in Brazil

It’s that special time of year again when the world’s eco-elites fire up their private jets, fly 10,000 kilometres into the middle of the Amazon, and gather in an air-conditioned convention centre… to scold you about your carbon footprint.

Yes, the United Nations Climate Change Conference is happening in Belém, Brazil. And this year? Rebel News has been officially accredited to attend.

After years of being banned for the crime of asking skeptical questions — years of doing some of our best work from outside the gates — the UN has finally decided to let us in.

We’re heading straight into the Amazon, and all of our reports will be at RebelUN.com. And I'm asking for your help to offset the insane costs of this trip.

To even get there, we had to shell out for some of the most expensive and complicated flights with crazy layovers that we’ve ever seen. Why?

Because 55,000 people — activists, lobbyists, bureaucrats, politicians, and professional virtue-signalers — are swarming Belém all at once.

So many climate crusaders are descending on the city that the UN is importing cruise ships to handle the overflow. Cruise ships. For a climate summit. To lecture us against our road trips. You can’t parody these people because they beat you to it every time.

And in their rush to welcome all these “planet-saving” delegates, the Brazilian government went ahead and plowed a massive new highway straight through the Amazon rainforest — the kind of thing that would earn you or me a decade’s worth of lectures on CBC Radio.

But for the climate summit? It’s “nation-building.”

Here’s where it gets good. The UN is hosting panel after panel celebrating itself for its moral leadership on Indigenous rights — the same UN ideology embedded in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which British Columbia copied directly into law as DRIPA. It's used to block the development and jobs for everyone, including indigenous communities.

In B.C., that has turned into a slow-motion crisis for private property rights, resource development, and basic governance. DRIPA is putting private land ownership on the extinction list faster than any endangered species they claim to protect.

And now? The UN is getting mugged by its own virtue signalling.

Because in Brazil, Indigenous communities are protesting the climateeers accusing the UN of bulldozing local land rights, ignoring community input, and treating the Amazon like a prop for international bureaucrats’ moral preening.

There’s a poetic justice to that thick enough to pave a rainforest with. And apparently they’re trying.

And the host city, Belem, has been cutting down real forest to install giant fibreglass “trees” so delegates have something photogenic to stand in front of.

Real trees out. Plastic trees in. Peak hypocrisy.

And once I land in Belém, after nearly two days of travel, you know exactly what I’m hunting for: The private jets lined up wingtip to wingtip like a carbon-intensive fashion runway. The idling limos belching out more CO₂ in an afternoon than a grain truck in harvest. And the media room cooled by industrial AC so powerful I’ll be lucky not to come home with a case of Legionnaires’ disease.

Because nothing screams “We’re saving the planet!” like air-conditioning a room full of climate journalists to Arctic temperatures in the middle of the rainforest, and lecturing people about the superheated planet.

We’re not going to clap like trained seals. We’re not going to take marching orders from the UN communications department. We’re not going because the government paid us to (looking at you, CBC).

We’re going because you want us to. Because someone has to expose the hypocrisy, the elitism, the carbon-guzzling excess — the whole climate-industrial complex — from inside the fortress this time.

All of our reports, investigations and on-the-ground coverage will be at RebelUN.com, where you can help us cover the price to do this important journalism. If you want real journalism from inside the UN’s most bloated climate conference, follow us as we head straight into Belém, the belly of the beast.

We’re going to Brazil — not for the beaches… but to expose the world’s biggest, carbon-burning, taxpayer-funded hypocrisy machine. If you think this is important, please support our work below or at RebelUN.com.