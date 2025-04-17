Rebel News dominated the leaders' debate — and mainstream media was enraged

Last night was the French-language leaders' debate. Justin Trudeau nationalized the debates, taking it away from the free press and running it as a government agency.

It was obvious why he did that: he wanted to control who was allowed to attend as a politician and who was allowed as a journalist — and who was banned.

Ever since, as you know, we’ve had to go to court to fight our way into the debates. Not to be on stage during the debate itself, but to be allowed in the “scrum” afterwards, where journalists can ask any questions of the leaders for 15 minutes.

It’s those 15 minutes that terrify the establishment. The government debates commission initially said Rebel News could have 16 journalists attend the debates, but 15 of us would have to sit silently.

They actually said that: you can see the back-and-forth with our lawyers at www.LeadersDebate.ca. Anyways, the threat of a lawsuit clarified their thinking, and they allowed us to have five question-askers in the room. And four out of the five of us managed to ask questions! In case you missed them, here they are:

Wasn’t Jagmeet Singh disgusting? Drea Humphrey and Alexa Lavoie asked him legitimate questions. And he refused to answer them, and even interrupted Drea. And what you can’t hear in those clips are the other mainstream media journalists heckling and booing Drea and Alexa.

They agree with Singh: Rebel News, and our millions of viewers, shouldn’t be shown any courtesy or respect, and our legitimate questions about the country don’t deserve to be answered. They obviously support online censorship, and would be happy if we were banned, and possibly even arrested.

You should have seen their venom, especially towards Drea, for daring to ask about the anti-Christian crime wave in Canada. In fact, we were the main obsession of the CBC last night: they raged against us, and against the other independent journalists who were at the event.

We had broken into their little club, and asked questions they didn’t want asked, and so we had to be kicked out. The mask slipped, and they showed their true nature. Well, I’ve got bad news for them: we’re coming back again tonight for the English-language debate!

Be sure to tune in tonight at 6:30 p.m ET.

I’m so proud of our whole team. Drea and Alexa went toe-to-toe with Singh, and revealed what a thug he is. Sheila asked Poilievre two excellent questions — and got interesting answers. And David asked the Bloc Québécois leader two questions, and his answers were surprising! We’ll be back at it tonight.

Unlike the CBC, we don't get $1.5 billion from the government, and it shows! We rely 100% on our viewers