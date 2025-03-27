Rebel News expands its team ahead of pivotal Canadian election

Popular social media commentator Katrina Panova, better known as 'Kat Kanada' on X, joins Ezra Levant to discuss how she'll be contributing to Rebel News' coverage of the election campaign.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   March 27, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

With an election now underway in Canada, Ezra Levant has expanded the Rebel News team to cover this crucial moment and has also launched a new third-party campaign project, For Canada.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by the newest on-screen member of the Rebel team, Nanaimo, British Columbia's Katrina Panova, better known as Kat Kanada on social media platform X.

“When I was given this opportunity to join, it was just such a resounding yes for me,” Kat said, highlighting how important the April 28 election is. “I feel like this is one last chance we have to save this country and to return it to a safe, prosperous Canada that we all once knew and loved.”

Having grown up under the oppressive boot of the communist regime in the former Soviet Union, Kat told Ezra how the government's response to COVID-19 was eerily reminiscent of the Eastern Bloc.

“I was called every name in the book,” for pushing back against pandemic propaganda she said. “But I could not stay silent because I am a mother of two children now and I wanted to know that I've done and said everything I could to make sure this doesn't happen permanently.”

“I want to live in a free country, not a tyrannical one,” the political commentator added.

The new Rebel said she was excited to take on new challenges by doing on-the-street journalism, telling the Ezra she's “been wanting to do more” in addition to her social media work. 

“I'm honoured to contribute my efforts to this.”

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Rebel News is gearing up for a critical fight in the 2025 Canadian federal election, and we need your help to make it happen! As a fiercely independent voice, we’re committed to holding politicians accountable, exposing hidden agendas, and amplifying the issues that matter most to Canadians — without bowing to corporate or government pressure. But this battle takes resources: journalists on the ground, operating our digital billboard truck, legal defenses against censorship, and a platform to reach millions. We’re launching this crowdfund to ask our loyal fans — you, the rebels — to chip in and fuel our 2025 election campaign coverage. Every dollar brings us closer to cutting through the noise and defending freedom in Canada. Will you stand with us?

Amount
$
DONATE

RebelNews+ Clips

RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.

Subscribe now to get the full experience! 

https://rebelnewsplus.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.