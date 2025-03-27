Rebel News expands its team ahead of pivotal Canadian election

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

With an election now underway in Canada, Ezra Levant has expanded the Rebel News team to cover this crucial moment and has also launched a new third-party campaign project, For Canada.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by the newest on-screen member of the Rebel team, Nanaimo, British Columbia's Katrina Panova, better known as Kat Kanada on social media platform X.

“When I was given this opportunity to join, it was just such a resounding yes for me,” Kat said, highlighting how important the April 28 election is. “I feel like this is one last chance we have to save this country and to return it to a safe, prosperous Canada that we all once knew and loved.”

Having grown up under the oppressive boot of the communist regime in the former Soviet Union, Kat told Ezra how the government's response to COVID-19 was eerily reminiscent of the Eastern Bloc.

“I was called every name in the book,” for pushing back against pandemic propaganda she said. “But I could not stay silent because I am a mother of two children now and I wanted to know that I've done and said everything I could to make sure this doesn't happen permanently.”

“I want to live in a free country, not a tyrannical one,” the political commentator added.

The new Rebel said she was excited to take on new challenges by doing on-the-street journalism, telling the Ezra she's “been wanting to do more” in addition to her social media work.

“I'm honoured to contribute my efforts to this.”