Rebel News and Rumble defy government censorship efforts with successful free speech conference

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra explained how the Liberal government's attempt to stifle freedom of the press was thwarted as Rebel News and Rumble stood their ground against censorship tactics.

What started as routine preparations for the Rebel News Live and Rumble Live events took an alarming turn when the venue operator, bound by the government's dictates, faced an ultimatum: pay exorbitant security fees or cancel the events altogether.

Despite the absence of any credible security threats, the government insisted on imposing unnecessary and unreasonable security measures, effectively holding the events hostage to their demands.

Speaking about the government's censorship efforts, Ezra said, "Do Hamas protesters — who are trespassing by the way — do they have to pay for security? Do they have to pay for fences? Do they have to pay for porta potties for counter-protesters? Or is it just peaceful journalists like us?"

Ezra went on to say, "They counted on us not being able to meet this $50,000 fake charge because no rational business person would proceed with that — certainly not the venue operator."

"But our partners Rumble paid the bill. They're a much larger company than us and they believe so deeply in freedom of the press and freedom of speech and they wanted this event to go ahead," he added.

Ezra also spoke about how Rebel News and Rumble ended up being victorious. "And by the way, it was a huge success. They paid the bill. I should tell you I spoke several times with the venue operator himself. He was terrified of the threats against him by Canada Lands Company — that they would tear up his lease and his whole life's dream would be destroyed by it."

"We had two of the best events we've ever had," he said.