WATCH: Rebel News in Federal Court fighting to attend leaders' debates

The Federal Court hearing begins at 2 p.m. ET/noon MT. You can watch the hearing via this link to the virtual court.

Just like in 2019, Rebel News will be back in the Federal Court of Canada arguing for our right to cover the leaders' debates. After winning an appeal allowing us to attend the 2019 debates, Justin Trudeau's hand-picked Leaders' Debates Commission enacted policies that seemed to be directly aimed at barring Rebel News from asking questions at this year's debates. You can read about some of those rule changes undertaken by the Leaders' Debates Commission by clicking here.

The Federal Court of Canada, however, granted Rebel News an opportunity for a three-hour emergency hearing today. Those interested in tuning in can watch the hearing via this link to the virtual court.

The debates commission waited as long as they could to issue this rejection, leaving us with little time to prepare. But our lawyers have worked non-stop, and we're ready to challenge this unfair ruling.

In 2019, the legal challenge cost us nearly $20,000 to rush to court — and Trudeau spent more than $250,000 fighting us, including sending five government lawyers to block us. The debates commission has sent the same lawyers, the ones we beat in 2019, back again.

We've beaten this censorship squad once, and we can beat them again. Trudeau's censors aren't just coming for us; they're coming for you, the Rebel viewer, too.

Tune in, watch the hearing, read our lawsuit and help cover the costs for our lawyers here.