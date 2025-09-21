Rebel News on the Ground in Arizona for Charlie Kirk Memorial
This event marks a turning point, seen as the most significant political event since 9/11.
Rebel News reporters Sydney Fizzard and Angelica Toy covered Charlie Kirk's Phoenix memorial at the 70,000-capacity State Farm Stadium, expecting 100,000 attendees.
Security was heightened due to threats, including a potential bomb near TPUSA headquarters and an alleged attempt to bring weapons into the facility.
Kirk's politically motivated assassination, a shocking act condemned by most people, has led to a clear societal divide: those mourning and those celebrating. Kirk is credited by many, including a supporter he met, with inspiring young Americans to vote for President Trump, who recently announced his intent to designate Antifa as a terror group.
Attendees believe Kirk's mission was to declare truth, inspiring them to be bolder in their faith and challenge liberal media.
“I think he encouraged me to be in God's word more, to be more bold in my faith, to challenge different beliefs and opinions and not [to] fall prey to the liberal media,” said one attendee.
Attendees feel Conservatives now believe their safety is at risk from fellow Americans, transcending mere debate. They assert that grace cannot be afforded anymore, and they must maintain their defenses.
Following Kirk's wife's appointment as Turning Point USA CEO, the movement shows clear unity, evidenced by a surge in chapter applications.
Sydney Fizzard
Video Journalist
After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.https://twitter.com/SydFizzard