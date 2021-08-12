Rebel News presents: Dr. Patrick Moore's de-platformed speech in Regina

An Evening with Dr. Patrick Moore The keynote speech that the city of Regina tried to silence. Dr. Patrick Moore, co-founder of Greenpeace delivering his BANNED lecture. BUY TICKETS

Dr. Patrick Moore is one of the world's most sought-after thinkers on sustainable energy.

He has impeccable scholarly credentials combined with unique street smarts learned from decades on the front lines of the debate — and courageous protests, too!

Dr. Moore was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at a City of Regina sustainability conference until he was de-platformed by a social media mob. That's not how Canadians debate — we believe in hearing all points of view, and judging for ourselves.

Last year, Rebel News tried to give him a chance to deliver his speech, but the pandemic and lockdowns prevented us from being able to host the event. Now that restrictions have been lifted, we're finally able to give him the opportunity he rightly deserves.

Join us on September 14, 2021 as we re-platform Dr. Moore in a highly anticipated speech a year in the making.

Tickets start as low as $25, get yours today at: ReginaSpeech.com.