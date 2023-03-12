UNDERCOVER: Trying to get answers to Roxham Road's human trafficking

By Alexandra Lavoie Contact New York City Mayor Eric Adams Contact New York City Mayor Eric Adams directly to demand that he immediately stop trafficking illegal migrants to Canada through Roxham Road! Send an email

On Monday, February 6, Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie went to the U.S. to continue her coverage on what’s going on with the increase of illegal immigration to Canada at the Roxham Road crossing.

She went undercover at the Plattsburgh International Airport, the City Taxi company in Plattsburgh, New York, the Plattsburgh mayor’s office and finally to the Plattsburgh police station, to ask some important questions about the illegal business of human trafficking happening right in front of our eyes.

Roxham Road is situated about 50 km south of Montréal and about 35 km north of Plattsburgh. This small road leads to a direct and unguarded path to the U.S.-Canada border. On the Canadian side, RCMP officers have established a full-fledged migrant processing facility, which has grown over the past few years, replacing the small tents and modest police presence that stood here before.

We know now that 82% of the illegal migrants crossing Roxham Road will finish their journey in a taxpayer-funded hotel room or inside a homeless shelter, many of which are already at capacity.

Rebel News reporter David Menzies recently observed that hotels in Niagara Falls are now full, with little room left for visitors as tourist season begins to open up. We also know that all the services, including lodging, food, healthcare, education, justice services and more, are also publicly funded. New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ bussing program is only making the situation worse.

That’s why Quebec Premier Francois Legault has called for Roxham Road to be closed and for Quebec to be reimbursed for the massive expenses of relocating illegal migrants to other provinces.

But there is more to this story, and it’s why the undercover report was needed to discover the hidden details.

There are multiple people responsible for this crisis. Airports provide migrants with a place to stay upon arrival, they call for their taxis and the drivers drop them off at their final destination to cross illegally into Canada. Meanwhile, our RCMP officers welcome them in with open arms.

There’s nothing in place to stop these “illegal” arrivals. And many of these migrants cross without documents to show their identity. How can we be sure of who exactly is being let in? Are they drug dealers? Sex traffickers? There’s no way of knowing.

