Rebel News stands with David Menzies as police protect pro-Hamas thugs
Watch Rebel News' special feature report on the events of Nov. 17, 2024, the day of our "Stand With David" rally in Toronto after David Menzies was arrested by police the previous weekend.
Every Sunday afternoon for the past year, dozens of Jews and other pro-Israel Toronto residents have peacefully waved Canadian and Israeli flags at the corner of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue in north Toronto.
But in recent weeks, pro-Hamas street gangs have targeted this peaceful rally, bringing in dozens of antisemitic gang members right into the heart of that Jewish neighbourhood, wearing terrorist-style masks, chanting antisemitic slogans, carrying placards calling for the genocide of Jews in Israel and terrifying local residents.
David’s arrest was demanded by these pro-Hamas agitators, furious that David was asking them questions. Toronto’s notoriously woke police force complied with the pro-Hamas demand, handcuffing David and packing him into the back of a police car.
We will never give up our rights as Canadians. We will never let foreign extremists drive us off the streets of our own country. And we will never accept a woke police force violating our freedom of the press to satisfy a violent mob.
That's why Rebel News held a “Stand With David Menzies” rally.
In this special feature report, we present the story of everything that happened on Nov. 17, 2024, including the intense moment Toronto police threatened Rebel News boss Ezra Levant with arrest — an action police would take the following weekend.
You can also watch that report below:
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-11-29 18:38:02 -0500I hope Pierre Poilievre makes it plain once he’s in the PMO that antisemitism will NOT be tolerated. These reprobates spewing anti-Jewish slurs must be deported back to the pest holes they came from. And citizens joining in on this verbal pogrom must be charged with inciting violence.