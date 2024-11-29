Rebel News stands with David Menzies as police protect pro-Hamas thugs

Every Sunday afternoon for the past year, dozens of Jews and other pro-Israel Toronto residents have peacefully waved Canadian and Israeli flags at the corner of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue in north Toronto.

But in recent weeks, pro-Hamas street gangs have targeted this peaceful rally, bringing in dozens of antisemitic gang members right into the heart of that Jewish neighbourhood, wearing terrorist-style masks, chanting antisemitic slogans, carrying placards calling for the genocide of Jews in Israel and terrifying local residents.

David’s arrest was demanded by these pro-Hamas agitators, furious that David was asking them questions. Toronto’s notoriously woke police force complied with the pro-Hamas demand, handcuffing David and packing him into the back of a police car.

Shop David Menzies merchandise!

We will never give up our rights as Canadians. We will never let foreign extremists drive us off the streets of our own country. And we will never accept a woke police force violating our freedom of the press to satisfy a violent mob.

That's why Rebel News held a “Stand With David Menzies” rally.

In this special feature report, we present the story of everything that happened on Nov. 17, 2024, including the intense moment Toronto police threatened Rebel News boss Ezra Levant with arrest — an action police would take the following weekend.

You can also watch that report below: