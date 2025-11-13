Rebel News to host mixer at UCP AGM!

Rebel News will be covering the United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Edmonton Expo Center from November 28th to 30th, bringing you the side of the story the mainstream media ignores.

On Saturday, November 29th, after the official program ends for the day, join us for a special Rebel News mix and mingle event! It's just a short walk from the Edmonton Expo Center.

Spend the evening with your favorite rebels: Ezra Levant, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle (from Saskatchewan), Syd Fizzard, Angelica Toy, and new rebel-minded friends!

This will be a fun, relaxed night—no real speeches (unless Ezra grabs the mic) and no scripts. It's a chance to talk, laugh, connect, and swap stories from the convention floor. If you're looking for the most enjoyable part of the AGM weekend, this is it!

Details:

When: November 29th

Where: Just a short walk from the Edmonton Expo Center

Get all the details at: unitedconservatives.ca

See you there for what promises to be a great night!