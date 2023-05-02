Rebel News UK team on the ground as May Day tensions flare in France

Protesters have taken to the street in recent days over controversial state pension reforms, with French President Macron raising the entitlement age from 62 to 64.

The ongoing protests against the hike in the retirement age have coincided with the annual May Day protests.

Traditionally, the May 1 demonstrations have seen protests for the rights of workers, although the far Left and unions have since co-opted the day.

The only union still supporting President Emmanuel Macron is the police, who were out in greater numbers than ever.

Those in attendance claim the famous Gillet Jaune (Yellow Vest protests) had 600 police personnel to counter those protests, with reports suggesting that 5000 were deployed for the most recent May Day protests.

The Parisian May Day protests were far from peaceful, as debris and bottles were hurled toward the police while starting fires in the street.

The police countered the protestors with brute force, using water cannons and tear gas, for a protest that ensued long into the night.

May 1, 2023 was one day of violence in a long period of rising tensions and violence on the streets of France as protestors against what they feel is a dying democracy.

Full video report to follow.

To support the independent work of the Rebel News UK team in France during the May Day protests, please visit www.FranceOnTheEdge.com.

