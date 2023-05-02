Rebel News UK team on the ground as May Day tensions flare in France

E-transfer (Canada):

The ongoing protests against the hike in the retirement age have coincided with the annual May Day protests.

Crowds gather outside a local Paris town hall to call for Macron to resign ahead of the president’s address to the nation about his massively unpopular pension reforms. pic.twitter.com/OLf8A2JTks — Rory Mulholland (@mulhollandrory) April 17, 2023

Rebel News has been covering the May Day protests in Paris and is heading back to the UK. @CSmiles_News reflects on what he's learnt from being on the ground at the protests in Paris.



Full report coming tomorrow at https://t.co/QFEE1KsK5Ipic.twitter.com/zy3DOz0nHn — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) May 2, 2023

Traditionally, the May 1 demonstrations have seen protests for the rights of workers, although the far Left and unions have since co-opted the day.

The only union still supporting President Emmanuel Macron is the police, who were out in greater numbers than ever.

Those in attendance claim the famous Gillet Jaune (Yellow Vest protests) had 600 police personnel to counter those protests, with reports suggesting that 5000 were deployed for the most recent May Day protests.

French police and protestors violently clash!



Full report coming at https://t.co/Bcf2cau5IT pic.twitter.com/mdZ4laOr2W — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) May 2, 2023

The Parisian May Day protests were far from peaceful, as debris and bottles were hurled toward the police while starting fires in the street.

As protesters in France took to the streets on May Day demanding wage increases and fair retirement policies, @RebelNews_UK reporter @CSmiles_News was on the scene of one of the violent demonstrations.https://t.co/X3TwxyJ57M — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) May 2, 2023

The police countered the protestors with brute force, using water cannons and tear gas, for a protest that ensued long into the night.

90% of France is against it!



Full report coming at https://t.co/Bcf2catxTl pic.twitter.com/V9mIBgRv3b — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) May 2, 2023

May 1, 2023 was one day of violence in a long period of rising tensions and violence on the streets of France as protestors against what they feel is a dying democracy.

France no longer wants Macron!



Full report coming at https://t.co/qteRY7k8G9 pic.twitter.com/TX873deorw — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) May 2, 2023

Full video report to follow.

