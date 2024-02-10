Rebel News violently expulsed from Steven Guilbault’s press conference

By Ezra Levant Stop the Coverup! Rebel News has filed an emergency lawsuit at the Federal Court of Canada, against David Lametti, Trudeau’s disgraced former Justice Minister. He broke the law by illegally imposing martial law on us. And now he’s breaking the law by deleting government records to cover his tracks. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

On February 9th, a press conference on housing affordability was held by Steven Guilbault along with the mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante. Valérie Plante has recently been embroiled in controversy since information was released indicating that since 2017, her administration has blocked the construction of more than 24,000 apartment units, while Montrealers, like the rest of Canada, are experiencing a housing crisis.

Chute massive de la construction au Québec, tandis que Trudeau verse des milliards aux maires incompétents, Marchand et Plante, qui bloquent des chantiers.



L’argent fédéral pour les villes sera lié au nombre de maisons et d’appartements bâtis quand je serai PM. pic.twitter.com/RUv8Wxrv8A — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 18, 2024

Why did Plante's administration block all those construction projects? Will the Liberals reduce immigration to alleviate the housing situation? These are the kinds of questions that Alexa Lavoie, along with her cameraman Guillaume Roy, intended to ask.

Upon arrival, the situation escalated quickly after employees learned that Rebel News was on the ground. Guillaume was violently pushed out of the building by a man identifying himself as the owner, and Alexa was expelled by two undercover Montreal police officers.

HAPPENING NOW: We were asked to leave Trudeau's Climate Change Minister, STEVEN GUILBAULT's press conference this morning in Montreal.



An unknown man PUSHES my video producer Guillaume outside with no explaination.https://t.co/jpizCiOXoc for the full story to come pic.twitter.com/ioJxg8ByeB — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 9, 2024

Not only were they undercover, without their uniforms, but the two police officers had no badges and never identified themselves despite requests. The building where the conference was taking place is called Maison Shelley, part of the non-profit organization called Maison St-Dominique. This organization, subsidized by the government of Canada, the province of Quebec, and the city of Montreal, provides affordable long-term housing, as well as psychosocial support, to economically disadvantaged adults living with mental health issues.

This taxpayer-funded building was home to bureaucrats and police officers who could chase out independent journalists who were just trying to do their jobs and ask questions. On the ground, another man was present, yelling at Valérie Plante and Steven Guilbault through the window about the genocide in Gaza. All this disturbance pushed them to relocate the press conference to another room in the building.

