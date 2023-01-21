Rebel News' Yanky Pollak explains why he must fight 15K in Covid curfew tickets

Yanky has been forced to travel from Florida to Montreal to fight the censorship tickets which seem to be issued to deter his journalism.

Pollak told Lindell TV's Emerald Robinson of the landslide of tickets he received for reporting on the curfew in Montreal: "it's tough for me because it brings me back to the lockdown, but this was real life for months for eight million people."

Yanky explained that he and his Rebel News colleagues were largely alone as they reported on the nightly stay-at-home order imposed on Quebec during the height of the pandemic.

The curfew disproportionately targeted the Jewish neighbourhoods of Montreal, where Orthodox Jews were hit with huge fines for being out after 8 pm to attend Friday Synagogue.

Yanky explained to Robinson that the mainstream media didn't find one of the worst lockdowns in the western world interesting.

Journalism was an activity which was exempted from the curfew. However, Yanky now faces in excess of $15K in fines from a multitude of alleged offences, including being out after curfew and jaywalking.

To help Yanky fight these unlawfully issued tickets, please visit www.lockdownreports.com

