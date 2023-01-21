Rebel News' Yanky Pollak explains why he must fight 15K in Covid curfew tickets

WEF Reports 2023 Rebel News is sending a team of SEVEN reporters, videographers and producers led by our fearless Rebel Commander Ezra Levant to Davos, Switzerland from January 16 to 20 to cover the World Economic Forum's 2023 Annual Meeting. Please donate to support our 100% independent journalism and offset the cost of our economy-class airfare, our shared Airbnb outside the city, car rental, meals and lots of coffee! World Economic Forum E-transfer (Canada):

Pollak told Lindell TV's Emerald Robinson of the landslide of tickets he received for reporting on the curfew in Montreal: "it's tough for me because it brings me back to the lockdown, but this was real life for months for eight million people."

Yanky explained that he and his Rebel News colleagues were largely alone as they reported on the nightly stay-at-home order imposed on Quebec during the height of the pandemic.

The curfew disproportionately targeted the Jewish neighbourhoods of Montreal, where Orthodox Jews were hit with huge fines for being out after 8 pm to attend Friday Synagogue.

Here is why I got 3 tickets last night!



It was for asking questions from a @SPVM officer with a big ego.



Mask ticket $1,550.

Walking on the street $49.

Failing to obey $49.



— Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) April 25, 2021

Yanky explained to Robinson that the mainstream media didn't find one of the worst lockdowns in the western world interesting.

Journalism was an activity which was exempted from the curfew. However, Yanky now faces in excess of $15K in fines from a multitude of alleged offences, including being out after curfew and jaywalking.

.@Yanky_Pollak was recently given a ticket by Montreal police for being out after curfew, despite Quebec allowing an exemption to the curfew for media.



— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 1, 2021

Yanky has been forced to travel from Florida to Montreal to fight the censorship tickets which seem to be issued to deter his journalism.

HAPPENING NOW: @Yanky_Pollak in court for 5 COVID curfew tickets.



He had a journalist exemption and the Montréal Police letter yet he was still fined multiple times.



— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 10, 2023

