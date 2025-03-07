Should Mark Carney's 'confidential briefings' be investigated? Poilievre responds

Carney's not an elected official, cabinet minister, or a member of government with security clearance.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   March 07, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

Mark Carney is the Liberal leadership front-runner to replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister.

He's not an elected official, cabinet minister, or a member of government with security clearance.

So why is he receiving confidential briefings on Trump's trade tariffs from Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly?

I asked Pierre Poilievre about that during a press conference this morning—does he think this warrants an RCMP investigation? This was his answer:

What do you think of Poilievre's response?

We'd love to ask Carney the same question, but his media appearances are being tightly controlled. He called the cops on independent reporters at his campaign launch and has routinely ducked questions from Rebel News.

What other confidential government information does Carney have access to? Is it also being shared with other Liberal leadership candidates?

We'll continue to ask these questions until we get to the bottom of this.

P.S. Not only is Mark Carney receiving confidential government briefings, he has also been assigned a personal RCMP security detail. The leadership contest isn't over yet and he's already acting like the prime minister.

P.P.S. Help support our independent journalism so we can continue to hold our politicians to account. Just click here to pitch in toward our reporting expenses.

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-07 19:13:12 -0500 Flag
    Liberals don’t stick to rules if they block their plans. Carney is thee chosen one so the Liberals protect him. They know the truth will destroy them so they raise a smoke screen of lies to protect Carbon Tax Carney.