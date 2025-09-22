Rebel reinforcements headed to Universal Ostrich Farms

This morning, I'm making an 11-hour drive with a home-built micro trailer on the road to Edgewood, British Columbia.

That's where Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey is embedded at Universal Ostrich Farms, the site of an ongoing battle between farmers, their supporters and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency over the fate of 400 birds.

Drea has been working around the clock as the CFIA is set to impose a cull on the flock of healthy ostriches — all because the birds were exposed to avian flu approximately 250 days ago.

Now, the birds are healthy, but the CFIA refuses to test them to make sure they're healthy, or sick, before they kill them. The worst part? These are not birds that are for human consumption, they're not even birds meant for cowboy boots.

These birds are being used in research for diseases like avian flu, and even COVID-19. If these birds are killed, that research dies, too.

The RCMP descended on the farm this morning, where Drea has been reporting ongoing coverage. From what we've learned, she's been sleeping on the ground in a tent. She's doing her own camera work; she's struggling with upload speeds.

I think I can help her out, maybe provide her with a warm dry place to sleep. I'm going to swing through Calgary to pick up the Rebel News Starlink connection before making the trek to the remote town of Edgewood.

This is a dark day for property rights, Canadian agriculture and for science if this cull goes forward. But if this cull does happen, it's important that it's documented so that everyone can know what the Canadian government did.

If you want to help fund Drea's coverage or my support mission — or send a message to the government that killing 400 healthy ostriches will not save one life from avian flu — go to SaveTheOstriches.com, where you'll also find all of our latest reports on this rapidly developing story.