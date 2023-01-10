Rebel reporter defends Covid-19 infractions in Montreal

E-transfer (Canada):

It’s time for Yanky Pollak, our reporter who covered curfews in Montreal, to come and defend the multiple tickets received from the Montreal police.

Yanky flew from Florida to Montreal to defend several tickets served by the Montreal police while he was covering the curfew. Despite his exemption and a written letter from the Montreal Police Service, Yanky was bombarded with tickets.

Would it be to keep him quiet or to punish him for revealing the truth?

On the first day of the hearing, the judge had to move Yanky’s files because the court list was overloaded. Yanky not only flew in to attend, but his lawyer had to travel and stay in Montreal as well to participate in the hearing.

Rebel News will continue this defence of our journalists.

If you would like to help Yanky Pollak with his legal defence, you can do so via LockdownReports.com and stay tuned for the next documentary called 'Raid' that recalls the actions of the Montreal police against Rebel News.