Rebel reporters attacked again in Montreal

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid condemn the latest attack against our Rebel News Quebec team, after an assailant grabbed videographer Guillaume Roy's backpack, pulling him to the ground.

Livestream Clips
  |   December 02, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie and videographer Guillaume Roy are often covering controversial public protests across Quebec. But frequently following these events makes our team recognizable to hostile crowds — leading to an increased need for security to keep our journalists safe.

Despite the reinforcements, this past weekend in Montreal, Guillaume was assaulted by an as-of-yet unidentified attacker while covering a left-wing protest.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid condemned the assault and the police's failure to protect Canadians' right to safety in the public square.

“I'm no stranger to physicality out in the field,” said David, who has been on the receiving end of assaults as well. “When I see this garbage happen to my colleagues, I lose it.”

Incidents like these are “unacceptable,” he said, adding that “it doesn't have to happen — if the police would do their job, this does not have to happen.”

Government-funded journalists, meanwhile, “complain about mean tweets,” Sheila said. “I get mean tweets every day, they're kind of funny.”

Rebel News journalists, on the other hand, “are being assaulted, dragged to the ground, ending up in the hospital — in full view of the cops — and nothing happens.”

Watch raw footage of the incident below. You can also support our security costs, so we can keep our team as safe as possible, at StandWithAlexa.com.

Please help us protect Alexa and Guillaume from violent Antifa thugs so they can continue reporting fearlessly!

Latest News

URGENT: Help Protect Alexa and Guillaume from Antifa intimidation!

After our investigation identified the alleged church smoke-bomber and exposed his shocking links to Antifa inside Canada’s defence establishment, our reporter Alexa Lavoie has faced escalating harassment while doing her job in the field.

Alexa's cameraman, Guillaume Roy, has also been targeted.

We refuse to be bullied into silence — but we do need your help to keep Alexa and Guillaume safe.

Your donation will fund urgently needed security measures for Alexa and Guillaume (including professional risk assessment, monitored alarms, security cameras, reinforced entry points, lighting, car dashcams, and protective equipment) as well as additional private security guards to accompany Alexa and Guillaume on high-risk assignments.

Every contribution — whether $25, $50, $100 or whatever you can — goes directly to safeguarding our journalists so they can continue reporting.

If the government won’t protect reporters from extremist intimidation, we will — with your support.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

 

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.