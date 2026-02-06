🔴Police corruption probe, Eby calls separatists treasonous, New Brunswick off X | Rebel Roundtable

David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Guest this week: Ian Runkle (lawyer, host of Runkle of the Bailey on YouTube)

Today, we're looking at the growing scandal around a corruption probe into the Toronto Police Service after seven officers were charged this week, accused of links to organized crime and the attempted killing of a correctional officer.

Plus, B.C. Premier David Eby is reiterating his comments accusing Alberta separatists who spoke to U.S. officials of committing treasonous behaviour.

And finally, New Brunswick is ending its use of the Elon Musk owned social media platform X, formerly Twitter, according to Premier Susan Holt.

