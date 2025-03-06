REBEL ROUNDUP | Alberta's tariff response, Trump's Mexico exemption, Carney's special treatment

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie

Today, we're looking at Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta's response to U.S. President Trump's tariffs — something Smith described as a “betrayal” following her negotiation efforts with the Americans. The premier also said the province was looking at a legal challenge of the tariffs.

Plus, Trump announced Mexico would be receiving an exemption on all goods under the existing USMCA trade agreement until April 2. Could a similar deal be in the works for Canada as well?

And finally, Liberal front-runner Mark Carney is apparently receiving special treatment from the party, being given a briefing on tariffs by Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly while the other contenders — much less other parliamentarians — have been kept in the dark.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).