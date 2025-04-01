🔴 Chiang resigns, Rebuilding Canada's energy sector, Poilievre on young families | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Liberal candidate Paul Chiang's resignation after calling on residents to kidnap his Conservative opponent, Joe Tay, to claim a bounty placed on Tay by the Chinese Communist Party.

Plus, Pierre Poilievre laid out the five key steps to rebuilding Canada's energy sector, making the case that a Conservative government could be trusted to get the job done unlike Carney's Liberals.

And finally, the Conservative leader generated controversy from left-wing critics after suggesting young couples were struggling to feel financially comfortable enough to start families — but isn't he telling the truth?

