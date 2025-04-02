🔴 Smith on Alberta independence, Carney copies Conservatives, Poilievre's tariff plan | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Today, we're looking at Premier Danielle Smith weighing in on the topic of Albertan independence as a recent push for the province to separate has been picking up more support.

Plus, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet accused Prime Minister Mark Carney of copying the Conservatives policies, a talking point that has been circulating in political circles following the Liberals shifts on several policies, including the party's flagship carbon tax.

And finally, with U.S. President Donald Trump declaring April 2 “Liberation Day” as he prepares to unveil a sweeping set of tariffs on international goods, Pierre Poilievre has pledged a Conservative government would reinvest money collected from tariffs into modernizing and expanding Canada's military.

