Montreal Raid on Rebel News, GraceLife's Gathering Point

Well, a not-so-funny thing happened to the Rebel News team last weekend en route to a Montreal protest. Which is to say, our Airbnb was raided by the Montreal Police Service — without a warrant — and some of us were even arrested. Apparently, it’s illegal to practice journalism in this city. And just wait ‘til you hear what Ezra Levant has to say about this latest outrage.

Meanwhile in Edmonton, GraceLife Church — which is now fenced off and guarded by Mounties — became the gathering point for hundreds of supporters. Indeed, at one point, a section of the fence was pulled down. Sheila Gunn Reid was there to witness everything and she has all the nitty-gritty details.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about a protest in Montreal last Sunday by a few thousand mostly young people who were taking a stand against the Quebec curfew. It was more of an outdoor party than a protest, actually. And although it started out joyously, it ended on a sour note, thanks to the presence of Antifa creeps who thought it would be a really good idea to smash in the windows of small businesses. How do you say “cowardly morons” in French?

