🔴 Poilievre secures seat in Parliament, Libs prep for gun grab, Antisemitism continues | Rebel Roundup

Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre's successful byelection bid in Alberta's Battle River-Crowfoot riding, where the Conservative leader cruised to victory and will return to the House of Commons when MPs start a new session of Parliament.

Plus, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the Liberals' plan for a gun grab should be rolled out in a month and completed within a year — will Canadian firearms owners turn over their property to the feds?

And finally, Canada's antisemitic wave is continuing as anti-Israel protesters target a New Brunswick festival and Olympic athlete Moh Ahmed called on Tennis Canada to cancel an upcoming match against Israel.

