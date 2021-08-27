Jagmeet's Handlers, $800K in COVID Fines

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh dropped by downtown Toronto last Saturday. There was plenty of media following Singh, including our very own Mocha Bezirgan. But get this: Mocha was informed both by Singh’s handler and an RCMP officer that he was forbidden to ask questions. The reason: this is apparently NDP policy! Huh? Mocha will join me to try and make sense of it all.

And Tamara Ugolini will weigh in on the perplexing case of Rob Primo. Primo likes to help the homeless and he likes to take part in protests against the debilitating lockdowns. But get this: for his activism, he now faces summonses that could total $800,000 in fines plus one year in jail! Tamara has all the unbelievable details.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about my visit to Liberal MP Majid Jowhari’s meet and greet event in Richmond Hill, Ontario last Saturday. Spoiler alert: Jowhari, who actually supports the Iranian regime, called the cops even though I was merely standing on a public sidewalk practicing journalism. Gee, do you think maybe Mr. Jowhari was confusing the Greater Toronto Area with the Greater Tehran Area? Incredible.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...