$800k in COVID tickets loom over Niagara area anti-lockdown leader

Here at Rebel News, we have undertaken the largest civil liberties initiative in Canada to date, to push back against overreaching health mandates in the name of hygiene hysteria. Through our Fight The Fines campaign, we crowdfund legal defence for individuals who have been fined for exercising fundamental rights like freedom of assembly and freedom of expression.

In this segment I feature Robert Primerano (a.k.a. Rob Primo) from Welland, Ontario. He began speaking out against the mainstream COVID narrative after he saw how harmful government mandates were to the marginalized and homeless communities to which he provides outreach and volunteer work.

After Rob took the leadership reins from other locals in the Niagara Region because of intense smear campaigns on the part of local media — and even death threats against individuals keeping their businesses open despite the lockdowns — he says he became a target for ticketing.

Rob reveals that he faces eight different summonses. If found guilty, each summons holds a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to one year in prison. All for exercising his opposition to policies whose harm he witnessed with his own eyes.

Despite these intimidation tactics to silence Rob from expressing his views, he states that he will continue to rally and speak out against injustice.