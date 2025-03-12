REBEL ROUNDUP | Canada-US tariff talks, Toronto police apologize, RCMP surveilled Trudeau

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, a delegation led by new Liberal leader and de facto prime minister Mark Carney is set to travel to the United States to meet with President Trump to discuss current trade tensions.

Plus, the Toronto Police Service have issued an apology after a pair of officers discussing how criticism linking anti-Israel rallies to Hamas was “Islamophobic” on a podcast went viral online.

And finally, a scathing new report from the Globe and Mail revealed the RCMP captured a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and an influential alleged Chinese criminal along with another man linked to the Chinese military.

