REBEL ROUNDUP | Carney officially replaces Trudeau, BC's emergency powers, Defending women's sports

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey

Today, we're looking at Mark Carney officially becoming Canada's next prime minister, with the Governor General swearing in the new Liberal leader and bringing an end to Justin Trudeau's 10-year tenure.

Plus, B.C. Premier David Eby is invoking emergency powers in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and ongoing economic threats. Does this open the door to a federal emergency, given Carney's previous suggestion on the campaign trail that he could use emergency powers to respond to Trump's actions.

And finally, two school board trustees in Abbotsford have been censured after they publicly defended women's sports.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).