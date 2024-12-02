🔴 Rebel Roundup | Rebels take back our streets, Trudeau meets Trump, Did India target Patrick Brown?

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at what happened over the weekend as Rebel News hosted a Take Back Our Streets rally in Toronto at the Bathurst and Sheppard intersection, the site of recent pro- and anti-Israel rallies — and where Rebel News boss Ezra Levant and reporter David Menzies were previously arrested while reporting on the demonstrations.

Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a surprise trip late last week to Florida, where he met with President-elect Donald Trump for a "very productive" meeting, according to the U.S. leader.

And finally, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is set to appear before the Commons public safety and national security committee after allegations surfaced suggesting India targeted Brown's bid for the Conservative leadership in 2022, with the nation taking aim at Brown's campaign due to his ties with Brampton's large Sikh community.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

David and Sheila will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions, and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble