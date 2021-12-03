Free Speech For Pastor Art; Human Rights Museum Goes Full COVID Karen

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen, in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Victory in the courtroom! Finally some justice for Pastor Artur Pawlowski and Chris Scott. Sheila Gunn Reid has all the delectable details.

There's this whiz-bang human rights museum in Winnipeg. But get this: this museum is actually embracing a form of medical apartheid for those who want to visit. Yeah, that's right — a human rights museum is championing medical segregation. Just wait 'til you see Syd Fizzard's report.

And finally: letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day... and you had plenty to say about a Grade 12 student in Bradford, Ontario who received a three day suspension for displaying an allegedly offensive flag. Gracious — what was it, you ask? A flag displaying a swastika? The KKK logo? Um, no. It was a Canadian flag with a blue line representing support for law enforcement. I'm not making this up, folks...

Those are your rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...