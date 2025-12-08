🔴Feds foreign censorship warning, Immigration & home affordability, Ostrich deepfakes | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at an ironic warning from Foreign Policy Canada as the department cautioned users to be weary of online censorship tactics rolled out by foreign regimes — as Canada's government is currently pushing bills to criminalize further forms of speech.
Plus, younger Canadians are starting to link increased housing affordability with the country's sky-high immigration levels — while the federal department responsible for housing did no analysis on the impact foreign students might play on the critical sector.
And finally, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency was forced to lock down its social media accounts following backlash to its cull of hundreds of ostriches in British Columbia, including deepfakes involving the agencies employees.
Join the Conversation
Hosts Sheila & David will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Get alerts for our next live news show
Don’t miss the next livestream on at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.
Watch previous shows
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Peter Wrenshall commented 2025-12-08 19:37:49 -0500 Flag“Buck The rainbow Unicorn” gives new meaning to the term “subversive literature.”
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-12-08 19:36:29 -0500 FlagHad I a time machine, I’d mentor myself back in 1969 about what Christianity really is about. Nobody came along side and I blundered into a cult. I’d of course have to get David Menzies to drive me and head forward to 1980.