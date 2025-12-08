🔴Feds foreign censorship warning, Immigration & home affordability, Ostrich deepfakes | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at an ironic warning from Foreign Policy Canada as the department cautioned users to be weary of online censorship tactics rolled out by foreign regimes — as Canada's government is currently pushing bills to criminalize further forms of speech.

Plus, younger Canadians are starting to link increased housing affordability with the country's sky-high immigration levels — while the federal department responsible for housing did no analysis on the impact foreign students might play on the critical sector.

And finally, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency was forced to lock down its social media accounts following backlash to its cull of hundreds of ostriches in British Columbia, including deepfakes involving the agencies employees.

