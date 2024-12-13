🔴 Rebel Roundup | Energy threats against US, Emo Pride bullies, Canada's health-care failure

Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Ontario Premier Doug Ford's threats to cut off energy supplies to the United States, and how other premiers feel about Ford's comments — like Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who suggested the threat wasn't helping the negotiations between the two nations over border security.

Plus, Rebel News reporter David Menzies and producer Lincoln Jay have travelled to the remote Ontario township of Emo, which was ordered to fly the Pride flag and fined $10,000 by the province's Human Rights Tribunal.

And finally, a tragic story demonstrating the downfalls of Canada's health-care system has been making the rounds on social media.

