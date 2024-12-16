🔴 Rebel Roundup | Freeland and Fraser out, Fall Economic Statement delayed (again): Ezra Levant reacts

Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, the Trudeau Liberals are in a state of disarray as cabinet ministers Chrystia Freeland and Sean Fraser announced they were leaving their roles. Freeland, in particular, pointed to growing tensions with the PM over threats of tariffs from President-elect Donald Trump.

Plus, with the shocking departures from Trudeau's cabinet, the Liberals already delayed Fall Economic Statement is being delayed yet again.

Ezra Levant hosts today's Rebel Roundup to provide his reaction to these massive developments just days before the Christmas break.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Ezra will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions, and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble