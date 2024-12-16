🔴 Rebel Roundup | Freeland and Fraser out, Fall Economic Statement delayed (again): Ezra Levant reacts
Ezra Levant looks at the latest news surrounding the shocking departure of two prominent ministers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, the Trudeau Liberals are in a state of disarray as cabinet ministers Chrystia Freeland and Sean Fraser announced they were leaving their roles. Freeland, in particular, pointed to growing tensions with the PM over threats of tariffs from President-elect Donald Trump.
Plus, with the shocking departures from Trudeau's cabinet, the Liberals already delayed Fall Economic Statement is being delayed yet again.
Ezra Levant hosts today's Rebel Roundup to provide his reaction to these massive developments just days before the Christmas break.
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-12-16 15:58:02 -0500 FlagWhat a bucket mouth Ezra is. That man could talk the ear off a stone statue. But he does have good things to say if you ignore his rambling thoughts.
William Adamson commented 2024-12-16 13:33:40 -0500 FlagAnd it is about bloody time, – - – - – - Chrystia Freeland was totally out of place in the idiot Justin Trudeau’s government, – - – - – good riddance.