🔴 Rebel Roundup | Singh calls for winter election, Terrorism in Canada, Smith protects Alberta energy

Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Jagmeet Singh saying his government will finally support a non-confidence vote against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals. Can we trust Singh to keep his word? And is the NDP leader finally acting because he's secured his MP pension?

Plus, attacks against Jews are continuing across Canada, with a large menorah knocked over and a Jewish girls' school shot at again in Toronto, along with another firebombing attack at a Montreal synagogue.

And finally, Premier Danielle Smith discussed the ongoing talks of a trade war between Canada and the United States, and how the country's premiers are taking action to protect the borders as political chaos unfolds at the federal level over Trump's tariff threat.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions, and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble