REBEL ROUNDUP | Ezra Levant reacts to his arrest by Toronto police

About this Episode

Hosted by: Ezra Levant

Today, Ezra Levant takes over hosting duties following his arrest this weekend while covering weekly pro- and anti-Israel rallies in Toronto.

The Rebel Commander was quietly filming the pro-Hamas crowd reenacting the final moments of terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar, an act police claimed was agitation toward the protesters.

Levant expands on the incident and what happened afterwards — and most importantly, what comes next — in this special Rebel Roundup broadcast.

