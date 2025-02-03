🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trump vs 'Team Canada', Poilievre's response, Provincial trade barriers

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss the day's top stories in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

Rebel News
  February 03, 2025   |   News Analysis

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the trade war that's heating up between Canada and the United States following President Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Canadian goods, and the so-called "Team Canada" response to Trump.

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, the likely next leader of Canada, shared his response to the tariffs and what he thinks the country should do instead.

And finally, with tensions rising between Canada and the US, interprovincial trade barriers are in the spotlight as Canadians become more aware of the numerous restrictions that prevent goods travelling between the provinces.



COMMENTS

Showing 6 Comments

  • bernie mccluskey
    commented 2025-02-03 13:47:21 -0500
    if trump sees this idiot talk like this we are finished I thought moe was a conservative stick with danielle lose this clown
  • bernie mccluskey
    commented 2025-02-03 13:36:29 -0500 Flag
    like it or not Trump has done us a favor
  • bernie mccluskey
    commented 2025-02-03 13:27:57 -0500
    freeland that stupid dishrag is a hideous woman please dont show her anymore the sight of her turns my stomach
  • bernie mccluskey
    commented 2025-02-03 13:22:55 -0500
    why are you showing that puke
  • bernie mccluskey
    commented 2025-02-03 13:19:16 -0500
    Danielle should be our PM the rest are fools what does Polievre think he is doing Now he changes what a phony I cant express how disappointed I am in him
  • bernie mccluskey
    commented 2025-02-03 13:13:51 -0500 Flag
    hi ladies I like Poliviere but he is making a huge mistake puffing his chest out get together with Danielle and talk with trump Mexico just got a reprieve for a month he will lose a lot of votes if he doesnt wake the f up